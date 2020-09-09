REBusinessOnline

Cadence McShane Completes 76,000 SF IDEA Hardy Charter School in Houston

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

The new IDEA Hardy charter school in Houston totals 76,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — General contractor Cadence McShane Construction Co. has completed the 76,000-square-foot IDEA Hardy charter school in Houston. The project was constructed on a 15.5-acre site and includes classrooms, laboratories, a cafeteria, administrative spaces, gym, soccer field and outdoor eating areas. National architecture firm Corgan designed the project on behalf of IDEA Public Schools, a Weslaco, Texas-based provider of K-12 public charter schools serving roughly 19,000 students across 36 institutions.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  