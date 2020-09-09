Cadence McShane Completes 76,000 SF IDEA Hardy Charter School in Houston
HOUSTON — General contractor Cadence McShane Construction Co. has completed the 76,000-square-foot IDEA Hardy charter school in Houston. The project was constructed on a 15.5-acre site and includes classrooms, laboratories, a cafeteria, administrative spaces, gym, soccer field and outdoor eating areas. National architecture firm Corgan designed the project on behalf of IDEA Public Schools, a Weslaco, Texas-based provider of K-12 public charter schools serving roughly 19,000 students across 36 institutions.
