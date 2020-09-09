Cadence McShane Completes 76,000 SF IDEA Hardy Charter School in Houston

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

The new IDEA Hardy charter school in Houston totals 76,000 square feet.

HOUSTON — General contractor Cadence McShane Construction Co. has completed the 76,000-square-foot IDEA Hardy charter school in Houston. The project was constructed on a 15.5-acre site and includes classrooms, laboratories, a cafeteria, administrative spaces, gym, soccer field and outdoor eating areas. National architecture firm Corgan designed the project on behalf of IDEA Public Schools, a Weslaco, Texas-based provider of K-12 public charter schools serving roughly 19,000 students across 36 institutions.