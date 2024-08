PLANO, TEXAS — Cadence McShane Construction Co. has signed a 16,242-square-foot office headquarters lease at One Legacy Circle, a 214,110-square-foot building in Plano. Garrison Efird and Steven Blankenship of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jared Laake of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, an affiliate of Gildenson Real Estate. Occupancy is slated for early 2025.