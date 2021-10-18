REBusinessOnline

Cadence McShane to Build 115,000 SF Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Texas

New-Braunfels-Elementary-School

The new elementary school in New Braunfels is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS — General contractor Cadence McShane will build a 115,000-square-foot elementary school near San Antonio that will be part of the New Braunfels Independent School District. Designed by Stantec, the new campus will function as a replacement for the Carl Schurz and Seele elementary schools and will be able to accommodate 850 students. As part of the project, which is slated for an August 2023 completion, Cadence McShane will also demolish the existing ninth grade center.

