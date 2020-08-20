Cadence McShane Underway on Renovation of Austin High School

A completion date for the renovation of Austin High School was not disclosed.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — General contractor Cadence McShane is underway on a project to renovate Austin High School, the state capital’s oldest high school that is located at 1715 W. Cesar Chavez St. The renovation project will add 22,000 square feet of facilities to support the dance and athletic programs, as well as modernized gyms and a new glass stair tower on the south side of the main building. O’Connell Robertson designed the project. The school will be conducting virtual learning classes beginning Sept. 8.