Cadent Signs 50,017 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Cadent has signed a 50,017-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The AI-powered predictive advertising company will occupy the entire ninth floor at 2 Park Avenue, a 1.2 million-square-foot building. Aaron Ellison and Adam Spector of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mitch Konsker, Cynthia Wasserberger, Kristen Morgan and Michael Pallas of JLL, along with internal agent Franco Rauseo, represented the landlord, an affiliate of fashion company Haddad Brands.