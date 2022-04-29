REBusinessOnline

Cadre Sells 330-Unit Lodge at Copperfield Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm Cadre has sold Lodge at Copperfield, a 330-unit apartment community in Houston. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, built-in desks, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Cadre originally acquired the property in 2018 and implemented a value-add program. The sales price was not disclosed. The undisclosed buyer has since rebranded the property as Weston at Copperfield.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  