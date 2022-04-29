Cadre Sells 330-Unit Lodge at Copperfield Apartments in Houston
HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm Cadre has sold Lodge at Copperfield, a 330-unit apartment community in Houston. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, built-in desks, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Cadre originally acquired the property in 2018 and implemented a value-add program. The sales price was not disclosed. The undisclosed buyer has since rebranded the property as Weston at Copperfield.
