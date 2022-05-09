Cadre Signs 17,000 SF Office Lease at 315 Park Avenue South in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Cadre, a technology-driven real estate investment platform, has signed a 17,000-square-foot office lease at 315 Park Avenue South in Midtown Manhattan. Columbia Property Trust owns the 20-story, 331,000-square-foot building, which is now 97 percent leased. Steven Rotter and Justin Haber of JLL represented Cadre in the lease negotiations. Newmark represented building ownership.