Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Agrees to Sell Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino for $25M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Caesars Entertainment Corp. and VICI Properties Inc. have agreed to sell Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino for approximately $25 million in cash. The buyer, Twin River Holdings Inc., will pay $19 million to VICI and $6 million to Caesars. The property includes approximately 225,750 square feet of gaming space and 1,214 hotel rooms. Restaurants on site include Italian eatery Buca di Beppo and Guy Fieri’s Chophouse. Following the sale, Caesars will continue to operate Caesars Atlantic City, which will include the Wild Wild West casino area, The Book sports wagering facility and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City. VICI Properties will continue to own the land and real estate associated with Caesars Atlantic City, including the Wild Wild West casino area. Both parties were represented internally.

