Caesars, Vici to Sell Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Casino in Bossier City for $22M

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Casino offers 150,000 square feet of games, dozens of TVs and a high-limit area. The property also features a dirt horse-racing track.

BOSSIER CITY, LA. — Caesars Entertainment and Vici Properties have entered into an agreement to sell Harrah’s Louisiana Downs Casino, Racing & Entertainment for $22 million. The buyer, Rubico Acquisition Corp., will pay Vici $5.5 million and Caesars $16.5 million. The sale is expected to close by early 2021. The property is located at 8000 E. Texas St. in Bossier City, 10 miles east of downtown Shreveport. The casino floor offers 150,000 square feet of games, dozens of TVs and a high-limit area. Louisiana Downs also features a dirt horse-racing track. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered casinos to close in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Casinos in the state were allowed to reopen in May at limited capacity.