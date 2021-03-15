CAF Capital, Trinity Sell 360-Unit Multifamily Community in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Overlook at Stone Oak Park in San Antonio totals 360 units. The property was built in 2014.

SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Dallas-based CAF Capital Partners and Trinity Private Equity Group has sold Overlook at Stone Oak Park, a 360-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Built on 27 acres in 2014, the garden-style property consists of 18 residential buildings, a clubhouse, pool and a fitness center. The average unit size is 986 square feet. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the partnership in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Univest Inc.