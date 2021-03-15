CAF Capital, Trinity Sell 360-Unit Multifamily Community in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A partnership between Dallas-based CAF Capital Partners and Trinity Private Equity Group has sold Overlook at Stone Oak Park, a 360-unit multifamily community in San Antonio. Built on 27 acres in 2014, the garden-style property consists of 18 residential buildings, a clubhouse, pool and a fitness center. The average unit size is 986 square feet. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the partnership in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Univest Inc.
