CAF, Goldman Sachs Acquire 2,766-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, Texas

Obsidian-Portfolio-Euless

Pictured is the pool and clubhouse area of one of the properties in the newly acquired portfolio. Along with this particular property, which is located in Euless, CAF and Goldman Sachs will self-impose rent restrictions and bring new services to residents at all other properties as part of the partnership's Impact + Housing program.

DALLAS — A partnership between a subsidiary of locally based investment firm CAF Cos. and Goldman Sachs Asset Management has acquired a portfolio of 16 multifamily properties totaling 2,766 units in Dallas-Fort Worth. The names and addresses of the properties, which are collectively known as The Obsidian Portfolio, were not disclosed, but all were constructed as market-rate projects. The new ownership plans to self-impose rent restrictions and social programming for renters at a variety of income levels. New services will include childcare, afterschool tutoring, workforce development and financial literacy. The seller was not disclosed.

