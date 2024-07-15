Cafaro Co. Nears Lease-up of Villas at Sandy Creek Townhome Rental Community in Sandusky, Ohio

SANDUSKY, OHIO — Cafaro Co. is nearing the lease-up of its Villas at Sandy Creek townhome rental community in Sandusky, about 60 miles west of Cleveland. The 126-unit property marks a pivot for Cafaro, which focused on the development of retail centers for 75 years. In 2022, Cafaro partnered with Crossroads Group LLC to transform 15 acres of Sandusky Mall into multifamily use. Villas at Sandy Creek offers two floor plans — two-bedroom ranch suites and two-story, two-bedroom townhouses. Both types offer private entrances and attached garages. Tenants have access to a community clubhouse. Monthly rents range from $1,575 to $1,645. Sandusky Mall opened in 1976 and totals more than 1 million square feet of retail space.