Cain Food Industries Signs 121,290 SF Industrial Lease in West Dallas

DALLAS — Cain Food Industries Inc. has signed a 121,290-square-foot industrial lease in West Dallas. The wholesale supplier of baking ingredients is taking space at the building at 1107 Conveyor Lane, a 220,741-square-foot building that features 32-foot clear heights, 62 dock-high doors, 97 parking spaces and roughly 3,000 square feet of office space. Canon Shoults and Maddy Coffman of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Sarah Ozanne and Lena Thomas of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Crow Holdings.