The development’s 200,000-square-foot retail district is slated to include 45 shopping and dining options.
Cain International Provides Updates on $10B One Beverly Hills Mixed-Use Project

by Kristin Harlow

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIF. — Cain International has provided updates on One Beverly Hills, a 17.5-acre mixed-use project in metro Los Angeles that is valued at roughly $10 billion. Luxury fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana, as well as restaurants Casa Tua Cucina and Los Mochis, have been confirmed as three of the first tenants within the development’s 200,000-square-foot retail district, which is planned to ultimately feature 45 shopping and dining options.

In addition, construction is underway on Aman Beverly Hills, which will consist of a 78-suite hotel, two residential towers, a private club and 10 acres of botanical gardens and open space. The latter element will connect The Beverly Hilton hotel, which is currently being renovated, and the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel. 

