Cal State Long Beach Breaks Ground on $115M La Playa Residence Hall Project

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) has broken ground on La Playa Residence Hall, a 108,000-square-foot student housing project in Long Beach, located on the coast south of Los Angeles.

Designed by Perkins&Will, the project is part of the State of California’s Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program, which aims to increase below-rate rental options for students living on campus.

La Playa Residence Hall will add 424 beds to CSULB’s Hillside Housing village. The $115 million project will consist of three five-story buildings each surrounded by outdoor amenities, including patios, dining areas, a welcome plaza and central lawn.

Upon completion, the community will offer a mix of single- and double-occupancy student rooms with lounges, study areas and maintenance facilities on every floor. Each building will feature a kitchen on the ground floor, three apartments for staff or faculty, a 2,000-square-foot multipurpose room and music practice rooms. Additionally, the residence hall will feature two dedicated offices that will expand the University’s Counseling and Psychological Services program to provide support for students in need.

Completion is slated for summer 2026, with first occupancy for students for 2026 fall semester.