Calamos Investments Inks New Office Lease at Fulton East in Chicago

The global asset manager will occupy the top floors of Fulton East.

CHICAGO — Calamos Investments, a global asset manager, has signed a multi-year lease for the top floors of Fulton East, a new office building located at 215 N. Peoria St. in Chicago’s Fulton Market. The new office will be in addition to the firm’s headquarters campus in Naperville. Parkside Realty Inc. developed Fulton East, which rises 12 stories and spans 90,000 square feet. The building was designed to address employee health, wellness and safety in light of COVID-19 and includes features such as a hands-free elevator system.