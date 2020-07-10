REBusinessOnline

CalBay Development Buys 99c Only-Occupied Property in Los Angeles for $3.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Retail, Western

LOS ANGELES — CalBay Development has acquired the fee interest in a retail property located in the Rowland Heights area of Los Angeles. A private family sold the asset for $3.3 million in an off-market transaction.

Situated on two acres, the site is improved with a 20,000-square-foot retail store, which 99c Only occupies on a net-leased basis.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
14
Webinar: Are Your Student Housing Properties Ready for Move-In?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  