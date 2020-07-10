CalBay Development Buys 99c Only-Occupied Property in Los Angeles for $3.3M

LOS ANGELES — CalBay Development has acquired the fee interest in a retail property located in the Rowland Heights area of Los Angeles. A private family sold the asset for $3.3 million in an off-market transaction.

Situated on two acres, the site is improved with a 20,000-square-foot retail store, which 99c Only occupies on a net-leased basis.