Calbay Development Sells 1,429 SF Retail Building in Encinitas, California for $3.1M

ENCINITAS, CALIF. — Calbay Development has completed the sale of 1967 San Elijo Ave. in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, a beach community in Encinitas, north of San Diego. Albatross LLC acquired the asset for $3.1 million.

Situated on 16,702 square feet, the coastal pad is adjacent to Cardiff Seaside Market Center and across from San Elijo State Beach. Jack in the Box formerly occupied the 1,429-square-foot building, which offers 20 parking spaces. The buyer plans to redevelop the property and occupy the site.

Reg Kobzi, Michael Peterson and Joel Wilson of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.