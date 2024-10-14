Monday, October 14, 2024
Jack in the Box occupies the 2,853-square-foot restaurant property at 1257 Park St. in Alameda, Calif.
CalBay Development Sells Jack in the Box-Occupied Restaurant Building in Alameda, California for $4M

by Amy Works

ALAMEDA, CALIF. — CalBay Development has completed the sale of a single-tenant restaurant property in Alameda to a Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based private investor for $4 million.

Jack in the Box occupies the 2,583-square-foot building, which includes a drive-thru. Located at 1257 Park St., the property was originally renovated in 1991.

Bill Asher, Jeremy McChesney and Jeff Lefko of Hanley Investment Group, along with Cherie Huillade of Colliers, represented the seller in the deal. Jake Kim of Westlake Village, Calif.-based Pinnacle Estate Properties represented the buyer.

