CYPRESS, TEXAS — Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Towne Lake, a 250-unit active adult complex in Cypress, a northwestern suburb of Houston. The community features one- and two-bedroom apartments that range in size from 760 to 1,230 square feet and cottages that range in size from 900 to 1,200 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, library, theater room, arts and crafts room, gaming area and a dog park. Rents start at $1,500 per month for a one-bedroom unit.