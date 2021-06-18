Caldwell Cos. Sells 330-Unit Asher Oaks Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Asher Oaks Apartments in Spring totals 330 units. The property was completed in 2019.

SPRING, TEXAS — Locally based development and investment firm Caldwell Cos. has sold Asher Oaks, a 330-unit apartment community located in the northern Houston suburb of Spring. The 18-acre property opened in 2019 and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and custom cabinetry in select units. Amenities include a resort-style pool with lounge seating, a social patio with an outdoor kitchen and fireplace patio, demonstration kitchen, golf simulator, yoga and cycling room, fitness center, coffee bar and a work area. The undisclosed buyer has since rebranded the property as Savannah Oaks.