Cale Enterprises, 36th Street Partners Divest of Two-Building Industrial Project in Phoenix

At the time of sale, the two-building, 76,874-square-foot Desert Gateway II in Phoenix was 95 percent occupied.

PHOENIX — Cale Enterprises and Los Angeles-based 36th Street Partners have completed the disposition of Desert Gateway II, a two-building industrial property located at 747 and 777 W. Pinnacle Peak Road in Phoenix. A California-based private investor acquired the asset for $13.4 million in an off-market transaction.

Completed in January 2018, the property features 76,874 square feet of Class A industrial space spread across two multi-tenant buildings. The 36,004-square-foot and 40,870-square-foot buildings feature 20-foot clear heights, 12-foot by 14-foot overhead doors, office build-out and air conditioning throughout the office and warehouse space.

At the time of sale, the property was 95 percent occupied. Dylan Scott, Mike Ciosek and Eric Bell of Kidder Mathews served as leasing agents prior to the sale.