REBusinessOnline

Caliber Collision Leases 9,071 SF in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

FOND DU LAC, WIS. — Caliber Collision has leased 9,071 square feet at 356 N. Peters Ave. in Fond du Lac, about 68 miles northwest of Milwaukee. The auto repair shop will occupy space at the former Forest Mall, which closed in January and is undergoing demolition. David Baker of Mid-America Real Estate-Wisconsin LLC represented the landlord, ATR Corinth Forest LLC. Tenant representation was undisclosed.

