Caliber Collision, Starbucks to Open at Southtown Centre in Fort Wayne, Indiana

The Elia Group, based in Michigan, is the developer of the property.

FORT WAYNE, IND. — Caliber Collision and Starbucks have signed leases to open at Southtown Centre in Fort Wayne. Caliber Collision will open a store at 7851 Southtown Crossing, marking its second location in Fort Wayne. Starbucks will lease a 2,225-square-foot building set to be constructed later this year at 7800 S. Anthony Blvd. Barry Sturges, Neal Bowman and Phil Hagee of Sturges Property Group represented Caliber Collision. Sturges worked with the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and the developer, The Elia Group, on the Starbucks deal.