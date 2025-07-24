Calibre Scientific Signs 119,325 SF Industrial Lease in Somerset, New Jersey

SOMERSET, N.J. — Calibre Scientific has signed a 119,325-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset. The manufacturer and distributor of life sciences products is taking space at Cottontail Logistics Center, a two-building, 236,000-square-foot development. Gary Politi and Michael Viera of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kevin Dudley, Chad Hillyer and Kate Granahan of CBRE represented the landlord, CBRE Investment Management, which bought the property earlier this summer.