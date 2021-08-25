REBusinessOnline

Calidus Acquires 219,194 SF One Memphis Place Office Building in Downtown Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

MEMPHIS — Calidus has acquired One Memphis Place, a 219,194-square-foot office building located at 200 Jefferson Ave. in downtown Memphis. The seller, GPT Properties Trust, sold the property for an undisclosed amount.

Built in 1984, One Memphis Place is a 15-story office building featuring attached garage parking, 24/7 security, onsite property management and its own green space across from the building. The property is located close to major thoroughfares such as Interstates 240, 40 and 55. Calidus plans to invest in common area improvements in the future.

Ron Kastner, Don Drinkard and Pratt Rogers of CBRE are the exclusive marketing agents for the property. Liz Edmundson of CBRE will be handling the property management assignment. Currently, the property offers approximately 30,000 square feet of space available for lease.

