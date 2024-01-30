California Commercial Investment Group Plans 300-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Woodland Hills, California

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF. — California Commercial Investment Group has acquired a 19-acre site adjacent to the iconic Motion Picture & Television Fund campus in Woodland Hills for $30 million.

The buyer plans to develop a luxury senior living community encompassing approximately 300 units on the site. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 with completion planned for 2028.

The property is located in the Santa Monica Foothills approximately 30 miles west of Los Angeles. It is just steps from the Calabasas farmers’ market adjacent to the Motion Picture & Television Fund campus.

JLL’s Bryan Lewitt represented the seller, Motion Picture & Television Fund. Michael Slater of CBRE represented the buyer.