California Landmark Group Delivers 100-Unit Apartment Complex in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — California Landmark Group has completed M1byCLG, a multifamily development in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake submarket. Located at 1221 Myra Ave., the property features 100 apartments that are 60 percent leased.

The unit mix includes junior and traditional one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans along with several co-living suites. Each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in showers and private patios. Common area amenities include a fitness center, co-working space, and a rooftop deck with pool, spa, barbecues and unobstructed views of the Hollywood Hills. The six-story structure is built over a subterranean garage with parking and a lobby.

PK Architecture provided design services for the development.