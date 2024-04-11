Thursday, April 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
M1byCLG-Los-Angeles-CA
Situated in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake submarket, M1byCLG offers 100 apartments, a fitness center, co-working space and rooftop deck with a pool and spa.
CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

California Landmark Group Delivers 100-Unit Apartment Complex in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — California Landmark Group has completed M1byCLG, a multifamily development in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake submarket. Located at 1221 Myra Ave., the property features 100 apartments that are 60 percent leased.

The unit mix includes junior and traditional one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans along with several co-living suites. Each apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in showers and private patios. Common area amenities include a fitness center, co-working space, and a rooftop deck with pool, spa, barbecues and unobstructed views of the Hollywood Hills. The six-story structure is built over a subterranean garage with parking and a lobby.

PK Architecture provided design services for the development.

You may also like

Thorofare Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Cityview Completes 243-Unit Belle on Bev Multifamily Project...

TM Crowley, NLGCM Plan 23-Acre The Highlands at...

CBRE Arranges $9.1M Sale of California Villas Multifamily...

Northcap Commercial Brokers $1.8M Sale of Statz Street...

TSB Capital Advisors Arranges Refinancing for 696-Bed Student...

Community Builders Breaks Ground on 53-Unit Affordable Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.3M Sale of Boston...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Completes Phase I of Spec...