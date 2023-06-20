Tuesday, June 20, 2023
California Landmark Receives $24.6M Refinancing for Woodlark Residences in Larkspur, California

by Jeff Shaw

LARKSPUR, CALIF. — California Landmark has secured $24.6 million to refinance Woodlark Residences, an 80-unit multifamily community in Larkspur. 

California Landmark acquired the property in 2014 and has since invested $3.7 million toward capital improvements, including renovations to all units as well as common areas and amenities. According to Apartments.com, the community currently offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, grill and picnic area, a lounge and internet access.

Greg Reed, Kristen Croxton and Tina Quirin of Capital One arranged the five-year, fixed-rate, Freddie Mac loan.

