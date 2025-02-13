California Polytechnic State University to Begin 4,200-Bed Residence Hall Project

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF. — California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) is set to begin construction on a 4,200-bed residence hall project on the university’s campus in San Luis Obispo. The development will include nine buildings offering suite-style units for second-year students.

The project is being developed by FullStack Modular utilizing modular construction methods off-site. The development will be the first large-scale use of modular construction within the California State University system, according to FullStack. Manufacturing on the project is set to begin early this year with the first phase of buildings expected for completion in fall 2026.

“Affordable housing is such a big problem — especially on the West Coast — and we need to think differently about how we approach housing and continue to improve the process,” says Mike McCormick, vice president of facilities management and development at Cal Poly. “We’ve assembled a team of professionals committed to rethinking how we deliver housing and FullStack Modular’s innovative approach is a huge part of that.”