California State University, Fullerton Breaks Ground on $160M Student Housing Project

FULLERTON, CALIF. —California State University, Fullerton has broken ground on Sequoia, a $160 million student housing project located on the university’s campus. The six-story community will span 155,000 square feet and offer 510 beds for graduate students and students completing their senior year of undergraduate study. Four students will occupy each two-bedroom unit, which will include two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living area.

The community will also include student resident adviser apartments, one staff apartment, a laundry area, mail room, market and outdoor eating and seating areas. A portion of the project’s units will be deemed affordable housing, offered at rental rates below the standard rate for students facing housing insecurity.

Financing for the state-funded project includes $89 million for the affordable housing units, according to Sarab Singh, the university’s associate vice president for capital programs and facilities management. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.