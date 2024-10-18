Friday, October 18, 2024
Sequoia-Housing-Fullerton-CA
Sequoia will offer 510 beds of on-campus housing for graduate students and students completing their senior year of undergraduate study at California State University, Fullerton. (Rendering courtesy of the university’s Housing and Residential Engagement department.)
California State University, Fullerton Breaks Ground on $160M Student Housing Project

by Amy Works

FULLERTON, CALIF. —California State University, Fullerton has broken ground on Sequoia, a $160 million student housing project located on the university’s campus. The six-story community will span 155,000 square feet and offer 510 beds for graduate students and students completing their senior year of undergraduate study. Four students will occupy each two-bedroom unit, which will include two bathrooms, a kitchen and a living area.

The community will also include student resident adviser apartments, one staff apartment, a laundry area, mail room, market and outdoor eating and seating areas. A portion of the project’s units will be deemed affordable housing, offered at rental rates below the standard rate for students facing housing insecurity.

Financing for the state-funded project includes $89 million for the affordable housing units, according to Sarab Singh, the university’s associate vice president for capital programs and facilities management. The community is scheduled for completion in fall 2026.

