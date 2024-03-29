California’s South Coast Region Sees Burst of CRE Activity

The South Coast Metro area — consisting of north Costa Mesa and south Santa Ana — has been a hotbed of activity lately. Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (TTHA) leased 60,000 square feet in the Harbor Gateway Business Center in early January. The Gateway is situated at the northwest corner of Harbor Boulevard and Sunflower Avenue near freeways, major thoroughfares, apartment communities, shopping, dining and entertainment.

In addition to that, the 2,500-acre, 3.5-square-mile Metro area is home to a Theater & Arts District that boasts performance venues like the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and the Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory. It also has South Coast Plaza, a retail mecca that includes 280 boutiques and restaurants, with an additional 100 restaurants situated within about a one-mile radius of the shopping center.

This activity has not only benefitted the nearby businesses, residents and visitors, but the South Coast Metro Alliance as well. The non-profit corporation of property owners and major businesses added three new corporate partners last year, including Related California, Travel Santa Ana and Breeze IT.

Related California is the West Coast affiliate of Related Companies, a fully integrated real estate firm that develops multifamily residential and mixed-use properties in California. This includes Related Bristol, a new development across from South Coast Plaza that will feature 13 acres of open space, 3,750 residential units, 350,000 square feet of retail, 200 senior living units, 250 hotel rooms and more.

South Coast Metro is also set to receive Bloom, a new apartment community at the corner of Sunflower Avenue and South Flower Street. It will offer studios to two-bedroom homes, with rent starting at $2,575 per month.

Travel Santa Ana is the City of Santa Ana’s tourism organization. It is dedicated to creating long-term economic growth for the region and its partners through innovative promotions and programs.

Breeze IT is an IT solutions provider that offers a suite of consulting services and products in Southern California. It provides cloud solutions, managed IT services, cybersecurity services and IT consulting to 345 clients.

— Nellie Day