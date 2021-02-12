Callahan Breaks Ground on 108-Unit Apartment Project in Boston
BOSTON — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on a 108-unit apartment project located at 5 Washington St. in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood that will have 18 units designated as affordable housing. The five-story building will also house 12,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 127 parking spaces. Building amenities will include a fitness area, clubhouse, entertainment kitchen, home office space and an outdoor terrace with two quartz-topped bars, cabanas, gas grills and fireplaces. Washington Square Ventures is the developer, and Stantec is the architect. Completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.
