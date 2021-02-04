Callahan Breaks Ground on 114-Bed Assisted Living Project in Metro Boston
HANOVER, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on a 114-bed assisted living community in Hanover, located southeast of Boston. Benchmark Senior Living will operate the property, which will comprise 97 units and 91,000 square feet. Amenities will include a library, activity rooms, salons, wellness rooms and outdoor courtyards. Completion is slated for summer 2022. The project marks Callahan’s fourth assisted living project with Benchmark in New England.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.