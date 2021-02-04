Callahan Breaks Ground on 114-Bed Assisted Living Project in Metro Boston

Callahan Construction Managers' new assisted living community in Hanover, Massachusetts, is expected to be complete in summer 2022.

HANOVER, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on a 114-bed assisted living community in Hanover, located southeast of Boston. Benchmark Senior Living will operate the property, which will comprise 97 units and 91,000 square feet. Amenities will include a library, activity rooms, salons, wellness rooms and outdoor courtyards. Completion is slated for summer 2022. The project marks Callahan’s fourth assisted living project with Benchmark in New England.