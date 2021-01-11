Callahan Breaks Ground on 244-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

Broadstone Watch City in Waltham is expected to be complete in May 2022. The project includes an affordable housing component.

WALTHAM, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on Broadstone Watch City, a 244-unit multifamily project that will be located in the western Boston suburb of Waltham. The development will span 348,936 square feet and will consist of 195 market-rate residences and 49 affordable housing units. Amenities will include 293 parking spaces, an outdoor pool and courtyard, resident lounges, a conference room and a fitness center. CUBE 3 Studio is designing the project, which is being developed by a partnership between Alliance Residential Co. and The Carlyle Group. Completion is scheduled for May 2022.