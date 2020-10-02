REBusinessOnline

Callahan Breaks Ground on 254-Unit Parkway Apartments in West Roxbury, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Parkway-Apartments-Boston

Parkway Apartments in West Roxbury is expected to be complete in February 2022.

WEST ROXBURY, MASS. — General contractor Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on Parkway Apartments, a 254-unit multifamily project in West Roxbury, located southwest of Boston. Designed by SK+I Architecture and developed by Lincoln Property Co., the property will consist of two four-story buildings offering a mix of market-rate and affordable units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, café, outdoor courtyard and a pet spa. Completion is scheduled for February 2022.

