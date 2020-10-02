Callahan Breaks Ground on 254-Unit Parkway Apartments in West Roxbury, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Parkway Apartments in West Roxbury is expected to be complete in February 2022.

WEST ROXBURY, MASS. — General contractor Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on Parkway Apartments, a 254-unit multifamily project in West Roxbury, located southwest of Boston. Designed by SK+I Architecture and developed by Lincoln Property Co., the property will consist of two four-story buildings offering a mix of market-rate and affordable units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, café, outdoor courtyard and a pet spa. Completion is scheduled for February 2022.