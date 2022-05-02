REBusinessOnline

Callahan Completes Renovation, Expansion of Squirrelwood Apartments in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

CAMBRDIGE, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has completed the renovation and expansion of Squirrelwood Apartments, an affordable housing project located across the Charles River from Boston in Cambridge. The project involved renovating 10 of the property’s buildings and constructing two more from the ground up. Of the 88 units, 64 are reserved for renters earning 60 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); 14 residences are restricted to households earning 30 to 50 percent of AMI, and the remaining 10 are designated as Massachusetts Workforce program units.

