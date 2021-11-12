Callahan Construction Breaks Ground on 90-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Basking Ridge, New Jersey

Residence at Basking Ridge will be the first project in New Jersey for Callahan's New York office.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on Residence at Basking Ridge, a 90-unit seniors housing project that will be located about 40 miles west of New York City. Developed by LCB Senior Living and designed by The Architectural Team, the property will offer assisted living, memory care and respite care services. Amenities will include common living rooms, a bistro, salon and a fitness area. The development team expects to begin welcoming residents in early 2023.