Callahan Construction Completes 550,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Malden, Massachusetts
MALDEN, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has completed a project in the northern Boston suburb of Malden that redeveloped the former Malden Center transit station into a 550,000-square-foot mixed-use destination. Rebranded J. Malden Center, the property now connects the Malden MBTA station with 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 320 residential apartments and a civic office condominium that now serves as Malden City Hall. CBT Architects designed the project. Jefferson Apartment Group developed the multifamily component, which offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space.
