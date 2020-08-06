Callahan Construction Completes 550,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Malden, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Mixed-Use, Northeast

The redevelopment of Malden Center in metro Boston includes 320 apartments, 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and an office condo that serves as the new Malden City Hall.

MALDEN, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has completed a project in the northern Boston suburb of Malden that redeveloped the former Malden Center transit station into a 550,000-square-foot mixed-use destination. Rebranded J. Malden Center, the property now connects the Malden MBTA station with 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 320 residential apartments and a civic office condominium that now serves as Malden City Hall. CBT Architects designed the project. Jefferson Apartment Group developed the multifamily component, which offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space.