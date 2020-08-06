REBusinessOnline

Callahan Construction Completes 550,000 SF Mixed-Use Redevelopment in Malden, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Mixed-Use, Northeast

J-Malden-Center-Massachusetts

The redevelopment of Malden Center in metro Boston includes 320 apartments, 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and an office condo that serves as the new Malden City Hall.

MALDEN, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has completed a project in the northern Boston suburb of Malden that redeveloped the former Malden Center transit station into a 550,000-square-foot mixed-use destination. Rebranded J. Malden Center, the property now connects the Malden MBTA station with 25,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 320 residential apartments and a civic office condominium that now serves as Malden City Hall. CBT Architects designed the project. Jefferson Apartment Group developed the multifamily component, which offers a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  