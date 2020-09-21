Callahan Construction Delivers 90-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Hingham, Massachusetts

The Residence at Penniman Hill in Hingham, Massachusetts, totals 90 units.

HINGHAM, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has delivered The Residence at Penniman Hill, a 90-unit seniors housing project that is located in the southern Boston suburb of Hingham. Designed by The Architectural Team Inc., the property spans 90,000 square feet and offers assisted living and memory care services. Units come in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats, and amenities include an activity room, beauty salon, café and bistro, exterior planting areas and a memory garden. LCB Senior Living LLC developed the property and will also serve as the operator.