Callahan Construction Managers Breaks Ground on 440-Unit Multifamily Project in Yonkers, New York

YONKERS, N.Y. — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on a 440-unit multifamily project at 57 Alexander St. in the northern New York City suburb of Yonkers. Designed by Perkins Eastman and developed by Rose Associates, the seven-story waterfront community will offer a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining areas, golf simulator, coworking lounge and a game room. The development team expects to deliver the project in phases throughout 2023.

