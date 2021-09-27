REBusinessOnline

Callahan Construction Managers Breaks Ground on 87-Unit Seniors Housing Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast, Seniors Housing

The-Mariner-Marblehead-Massachusetts

The Mariner in Marblehead, Massachusetts, is expected to be complete in February 2023.

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on The Mariner, a seniors housing project in Marblehead, located in the southern coastal part of the state, that will house 61 assisted living units and 26 memory care units. The Northbridge Cos., in partnership with Heather Cairns, Michael Lafayette and Philip Helmes, a local development team, is developing the building. EGA is serving as the project architect. The Mariner will feature a full-service restaurant, private dining, lounge, café, living rooms, beauty salon, health and wellness room, library and a movie theater. Completion is slated for February 2023.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews