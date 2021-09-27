Callahan Construction Managers Breaks Ground on 87-Unit Seniors Housing Project Near Boston

The Mariner in Marblehead, Massachusetts, is expected to be complete in February 2023.

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. — Callahan Construction Managers has broken ground on The Mariner, a seniors housing project in Marblehead, located in the southern coastal part of the state, that will house 61 assisted living units and 26 memory care units. The Northbridge Cos., in partnership with Heather Cairns, Michael Lafayette and Philip Helmes, a local development team, is developing the building. EGA is serving as the project architect. The Mariner will feature a full-service restaurant, private dining, lounge, café, living rooms, beauty salon, health and wellness room, library and a movie theater. Completion is slated for February 2023.