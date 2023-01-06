Callon Petroleum Signs 107,171 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Houston’s Memorial City District

HOUSTON — Callon Petroleum has signed a 107,171-square-foot office headquarters lease in Houston’s Memorial City District. The energy firm will occupy five floors at 9753 Katy Freeway, a 190,000-square-foot building, beginning in the second half of 2024. Brad MacDougall and Warren Alexander represented the landlord, MetroNational, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Joseph Peddie and Morgan Relyea Colt of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.