Decatur 215 Plaza in Las Vegas features 126,678 square feet of retail space.
Calmwater Capital Funds $23.2M Acquisition Loan for Decatur 215 Plaza in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Calmwater Capital has provided $23.2 million in short-term, first-mortgage debt to a Los Angeles-based private investor for the purchase of Decatur 215 Plaza, a shopping center in northwest Las Vegas.

Built in 2013, the 126,678-square-foot property is fully leased to a mix of national and regional tenants including Petco, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sleep Number and Blaze Pizza. Approximately 90 percent of the tenants have occupied the center since 2016.

Zachary Novatt, Larry Grantham and DaJuan Bennett of Calmwater originated the loan for the borrower.

