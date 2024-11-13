Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Moderne-Rocking-K-Vail-AZ
Located in Vail, Ariz., Moderne at Rocking K features 224 single-family rental homes offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.
ArizonaBuild-to-RentLoansSingle-Family RentalWestern

Calmwater Capital Funds $41.1M in Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Community Near Tucson, Arizona

by Amy Works

VAIL, ARIZ. — Calmwater Capital has provided Moderne Communities with a $41.1 million loan to refinance Moderne at Rocking K, a build-to-rent property in Vail, a community 24 miles southeast of Tucson. Moderne at Rocking is situated within Rocking K, a 5,000-acre master-planned community.

Delivered in two stages between November 2023 and September 2024, the 17.1-acre community features 224 single-story, single-family rental homes offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home features open-concept living areas, a private yard and nine-foot ceiling. Community amenities include a beach entry pool and spa, pickleball courts, barbecue and firepit area, and fitness center.

Malcolm Davies and RJ Opeka of Los Angeles-based Way Capital arranged the two-year senior loan for the borrower.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $68.2M Refinancing for Royal Palm Office...

REDA, Clarion Partners Deliver 253,318 SF Industrial Project...

Madison Marquette Divests of 96,535 SF Valent Innovation...

Capstone Advisors Buys 55,580 SF Solana Beach Retail...

RBR Interquest Sells Fuzzy’s Taco Shop-Occupied Restaurant Property...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $3M Loan for Refinancing...

CBRE Arranges $171.4M Refinancing for Southeast Shopping Center...

Cobalt Sells 180-Unit Sonder Fields Apartment Complex in...

Hyde Development, Mortenson Properties Buy Nine-Building Industrial Portfolio...