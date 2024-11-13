Calmwater Capital Funds $41.1M in Refinancing for Build-to-Rent Community Near Tucson, Arizona

VAIL, ARIZ. — Calmwater Capital has provided Moderne Communities with a $41.1 million loan to refinance Moderne at Rocking K, a build-to-rent property in Vail, a community 24 miles southeast of Tucson. Moderne at Rocking is situated within Rocking K, a 5,000-acre master-planned community.

Delivered in two stages between November 2023 and September 2024, the 17.1-acre community features 224 single-story, single-family rental homes offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each home features open-concept living areas, a private yard and nine-foot ceiling. Community amenities include a beach entry pool and spa, pickleball courts, barbecue and firepit area, and fitness center.

Malcolm Davies and RJ Opeka of Los Angeles-based Way Capital arranged the two-year senior loan for the borrower.