Calmwater Capital Provides $22.8M Refinancing for Retail Center in Park City, Utah

PARK CITY, UTAH — El Segundo, Calif.-based Calmwater Capital has provided a $22.8 million bridge loan to refinance Kimball on Main Street, a 25,429-square-foot retail center located within the Historic Old Town area of downtown Park City. Stanton Road Capital was the borrower, while DaJuan Bennett of Calmwater internally represented the firm.

Originally built in 1990 and renovated in 2018, the property features seven storefronts, a second-floor event space that serves the Sundance Film Festival and a recently constructed three-story building. Kimball on Main Street is currently 83 percent leased and comprises a mix of tenants such as Arhaus, Free People, Sunglass Hut, Romy Park City, We Norwegians and The Collective.

Stanton Road Capital acquired the property in 2022.