Friday, July 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Kimball-Main-St-Park-City-UT
Originally built in 1990 and renovated in 2018, the recently refinanced Kimball on Main Street totals 25,429 square feet and features seven storefronts, a second-floor event space that serves the Sundance Film Festival and a recently constructed three-story building.
LoansRetailUtahWestern

Calmwater Capital Provides $22.8M Refinancing for Retail Center in Park City, Utah

by Amy Works

PARK CITY, UTAH — El Segundo, Calif.-based Calmwater Capital has provided a $22.8 million bridge loan to refinance Kimball on Main Street, a 25,429-square-foot retail center located within the Historic Old Town area of downtown Park City. Stanton Road Capital was the borrower, while DaJuan Bennett of Calmwater internally represented the firm.

Originally built in 1990 and renovated in 2018, the property features seven storefronts, a second-floor event space that serves the Sundance Film Festival and a recently constructed three-story building. Kimball on Main Street is currently 83 percent leased and comprises a mix of tenants such as Arhaus, Free People, Sunglass Hut, Romy Park City, We Norwegians and The Collective.

Stanton Road Capital acquired the property in 2022.

You may also like

Bow River Capital Receives $70.3M Refinancing for Park84...

MLG Capital Acquires 240-Unit Wellington Apartments in Silverdale,...

Grovewood Community Development Opens 81-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Garrett Development, Willmeng Break Ground on Self-Storage Facility...

CCI Real Estate Obtains $67M in Construction Financing...

JLL Arranges $26M Construction Loan for 132-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Lightstone Capital Provides $8.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial...

SRS Negotiates $4.5M Ground Lease Sale of Central...

JLL Secures $64M Refinancing for 1.1 MSF Industrial...