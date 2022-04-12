Calson Management Buys Development Parcel for 128-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Livermore, California

Calson Management will develop a 128-unit seniors housing community in Livermore, Calif.

LIVERMORE, CALIF. — Hunter Street and Mana Investments have sold a nine-acre parcel of land in the Bay Area city of Livermore to Calson Management, a California-based specialist in senior living construction and operations.

Located within The Well at Sunset mixed-use project, the site is approved for a 130,000-square-foot, 128-unit seniors housing complex.

Construction is scheduled to begin late this year for completion in late 2024. The property will include independent living, assisted living and memory care services. The design’s footprint will preserve green space and walking trails around the complex.

“We’re excited to watch the Calson team continue the project and complete our vision for a high-quality housing facility. We know this addition will be a value-add, not just for The Well at Sunset, but also for the wider Livermore community,” says Sean Rohland, managing director at Hunter Street. “The pandemic presented unforeseen complexity, and we were fortunate to partner with Calson to reach an outcome that is favorable to all.”

The Well at Sunset was originally constructed in 1978 but had been vacant for several years until it was purchased by Hunter Street and Mana Investments in 2018. What followed was the revitalization of the plaza, as The Well at Sunset began a still-ongoing redesign with a fresh health and wellness focus. By spring 2022, 49,000 square-feet of office and lifestyle space will have been completed across six single-story buildings.

“This is a win-win, both for the future residents at the seniors housing facility and the tenants of the medical and creative office space. We see this as a complementary relationship with residents having access to the shops, medical services and care specialists at The Well along with members of the broader community,” says Orville Power, managing partner at Mana Investments.