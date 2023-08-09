Calta Group Breaks Ground on 180-Unit Revv Apartment Community in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — The Calta Group has broken ground on Revv, a 180-unit apartment community located at 2233 Hollywood Blvd. in the South Florida city of Hollywood. The property represents the first multifamily project for the Coral Gables, Fla.-based developer. Calta purchased the 1.6-acre site last year for $9.5 million and obtained a $60 million construction loan from BridgeInvest in April. Designed by Miami-based Borges Architects + Associates, Revv will rise eight stories and feature studios, live-work units and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities will include a resort-style pool, coworking space, gym and ground-floor retail space. Calta plans to deliver Revv in the first quarter of 2025.