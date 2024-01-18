CAMBA Housing Ventures Breaks Ground on 328-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — CAMBA Housing Ventures has broken ground on Clarkson Avenue Estates, a 328-unit affordable housing project in Brooklyn. GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. led the remediation efforts for the site at 329 Clarkson Ave., which most recently housed a parking facility operated by SUNY Downstate Medical Center. The nine-story building will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units for renters earning up to 30, 40, 50 and 70 percent of the area median income. Half of the units will be reserved as supportive housing for formerly homeless or incarcerated individuals. Amenities will include community rooms, a computer room, basketball gym and onsite laundry facilities. The development will also feature 30,000 square feet for supportive facilities for initiatives such as workforce training, financial literacy, youth education and development and childcare. Delivery is slated for 2026.